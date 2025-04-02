International Children's Book Day: Authors from Connecticut

Books and literature

April 2 is International Children’s Book Day and Connecticut is or was home several authors and illustrators who are responsible for some of your favorites.

One quite famous one was Maurice Sendak, the author of “Where the Wild Things Are, and many, many more beloved books.

He lived in Ridgefield and the Sendak House and Archive is open by appointment for scholars and artists.

Mark Twain lived in Hartford and the house he and his family lives in is open for tours.

Suzanne Collins, who brought us the “Hunger Games” books, is also a Connecticut author.

The Connecticut Center for the Book celebrates several children’s authors and illustrators. You can find them here.

The Cheshire Library Blog also celebrates some.

According to the Cheshire Library, Mercer Mayer, the writer and illustrator behind the Little Critters First Readers, is from Roxbury.

Mayer’s books include, “Tricky Chickies,” “Lucky  Ducky’s Very First Day of School” and “Night Night Sleep Tight.”

Author and illustrator, Anne Rockwell, brought us hundreds of picture books.

She lived in Old Greenwich, according to Publisher’s Weekly.

Author and illustrator Nancy Elizabeth Wallace grew up in Rowayton, went to UConn and now lives in Branford.

She brought us, “The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars,” “Pumpkin Day,” “The Kindness Quilt” and many more.

Tomie dePaola was from Meriden and later lived in New Hampshire.   He wrote and illustrated hundreds of children’s books.

The Mystic and Noank Library also celebrates local authors. Learn more here.

Other famous authors who call or called Connecticut home are Harriet Beecher Stowe, Arthur Miller, Wally Lamb, Stephanie Meyer, Candace Bushnell, and many more.  

