Hillhouse marching band fundraises to participate in Memorial Day parade in DC

A New Haven high school marching band is asking for the community’s help to travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in the national Memorial Day parade.

Joshua Smith is the band director at Hillhouse High and an alumnus of the school.

Smith began working at Hillhouse in 2020. It was then that he realized the school’s band department was non-existent.

Between Smith and his students, they have rebuilt the band department and it has led to an invitation to participate in the national Memorial Day parade in the nation's capital.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"I am amazed at quite a few of my students, especially those who have been with me from the beginning,” Smith said.

Smith said they are working to raise $45,000 before May to travel to Washington, D.C. with the entire marching band, and chaperones for 3 to 4 days.

"Right now we're kind of far away from reaching our goal so we're really praying and hoping that somebody will step in and help sponsor and donate in whatever way,” he said.

The Hillhouse marching band is made up of students from all different backgrounds.

Senior Matthias Cruz joined the band during his freshman year. He believes it would be amazing to participate in the Memorial Day parade while adding they are a group deserving of the opportunity.

"We sit in this bandroom working until it's dark outside and it's like finally receiving that recognition that I feel we deserve,” Cruz said.

Sophomore Peter Britto described the invitation as an honor and hopes the community will step up to help their dream become a reality.

"I feel like it will be something that I'll remember for the rest of my life and I'll have a great time and I'll be telling people what I did," Britto said.