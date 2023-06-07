Historic building in Haddam destroyed by overnight fire

A Haddam building built in the 1790s has been destroyed by a devastating fire overnight.

The Haddam Historical Society said the building was located at 1236 Saybrook Rd. and was known as the Ira Shailer House.

Firefighters were called to the area at about 2:50 a.m. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Olivia Drake

"Haddam should be proud of its architectural and cultural heritage and it is always devastating to lose these important tangible pieces of history whether by demolition by neglect, targeted demolition, or accident. These buildings are important and vital to our community’s character and help instill pride of place," the historical society said on Facebook.

The house was built by a member of the close-knit Shailer family for whom "Shailerville" is named. The historical society said Ira Shailer was a direct descendant of Thomas Shaylor, who was one of Haddam's original proprietors.

The historical society went on to say that the Shailer's were successful farmers of tobacco crops.

"Losing this important federal period building disrupts and leaves a hole in a cohesive stretch of similar period architecture along the Middlesex Turnpike like a missing tooth. It also leaves a hole in our heart," the Haddam Historical Society said.

Several fire departments responded to the scene to provide mutual aid. The fire marshal's office and Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are investigating.