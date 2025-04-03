Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge damaged by oversized vehicle

The historic Cornwall Covered Bridge was damaged on Thursday by an oversized vehicle that tried to cross it, according to state police.

The vehicle became stuck on the bridge and caused some damage, state police said.

The bridge was closed for a short time to remove the vehicle. Engineers from the Connecticut Department of Transportation determined the bridge was safe to use and the road was reopened.

The West Cornwall Covered Bridge, as it is officially known, is 172 feet long and just 15 feet wide, according to the town. It is believed to have been built in 1864 and spans the Housatonic River.

In 2022, the bridge was closed for several weeks after being damaged by a large vehicle that tried to pass through it.