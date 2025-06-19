Historic family honored in Simsbury for Juneteenth

A historic Black family is getting recognition in Simsbury this Juneteenth.

In the 1770s, a man named Peter Jackson was brought to Simsbury from Barbados during a slave trade. He married Esther Jackson, whose father fought in the French and Indian War.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"At a loss of words,” siblings Thomas Parker and Keonia Newton said in unison.

The New Haven natives are reacting to seeing their great grandparents of five generations honored in Simsbury.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They say they started looking into their family’s history 12 years ago.

Now, with help from the Alex Breanne Corporation, an educational organization and the Simsbury Historical Society, they learned Jackson survived slavery and the couple’s grandchildren and relatives fought in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

The living family even got a chance to see what Esther could have looked like, using images of her descendants.

"Definitely a tearjerker everything came into fruition with the unveiling on the portrait putting faces to things,” Newton said.

"They’re an incredibly heroic family from this town but their story was not known,” John Mills, of the Alex Breanne Corporation, said.

He’s one of the people who investigated the Jacksons’ stories.

He said with their connections surviving slavery and their relatives fighting in multiple wars, their origins are directly tied to the foundation of the country we have today.

"It’s incredibly important, specifically for African-Americans, who may not know a whole lot about their history and or may not see themselves in the people who fought for this country,” Mills said.

For the descendants of the Jacksons, they say keeping yesterday's history alive informs how we see tomorrow.

"It just pieces everything together and it makes us know that we actually are here -- standing for something," Newton said.