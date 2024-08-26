Hartford

Police warn of road closures as historic houses are moved in Hartford

Four historic houses are being moved in Hartford later this week and police are warning residents and businesses that this will impact traffic.

Police said four historic homes on Lincoln Street will be moved to other locations in the city.

The move is expected to start around 7 a.m. on Thursday and continue until the last of the four houses gets placed on its new foundation.

Part of Broad Street, Ward Street, Putnam Street, Park Street, Hungerford Street, and all of Lincoln Street will be impacted and no parking signs will be posted 24 hours in advance on the whole route.

Police said vehicles left on the routes will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The rain date is scheduled for Friday.

The houses are being relocated to create space for a new parking facility for Connecticut Children’s, retail space and more, according to the website for the project,

It says streets are expected to be closed down for one hour to four hours and the move could also temporarily impact utilities, such as electricity and cable for some businesses and homes along the route.

Learn more and find the map here.

