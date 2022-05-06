Historic Lighthouse Inn Closed After Fire, Working to Reopen

The Lighthouse Inn in New London had to cancel their Mother's Day brunch this weekend and will remain temporarily closed after a fire damaged the 120-year-old building Thursday afternoon.

"We will do our best to get it back up and running as soon as it is safely possible for us to do," said Alwyn Christy, owner of the historic Lighthouse Inn.

Workers were cleaning up and assessing the damage at the property Friday. New London's fire marshal is still investigating the cause.

The two-alarm fire started in the walls and moved up through the building, according to the New London Fire Department. The building suffered damage from fire, smoke and water, but firefighters were able to save the structure.

The Lighthouse Inn was originally opened in 1902 and was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1996.

Christy is part-owner of the property. They bought it in 2016 and have been renovating it ever since. The Lighthouse Inn was open last week for a soft opening.

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday - four days we almost had about 400 people go through this place," said Christy. "I'll make sure they will be able to come back."

Christy said it was difficult to see so many years of hard work ruined. Water went all the way to the basement, but he is hopeful that they can open again soon. He said he is thankful for the community support.

"It has not been 24 hours yet and we are still trying to deal with the initial shock. I am sure tomorrow is a new day," said Christy. "We will live through."

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a fire at the historic Lighthouse Inn in New London Thursday afternoon.