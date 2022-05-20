New London

Historic Lighthouse Inn Will be Closed for Several Months After Fire

The historic Lighthouse Inn announced Friday that they expect to remain closed for several months after a fire took place there earlier this month.

The blaze broke out a couple of days before Mother's Day and the New London inn hasn't been open since.

"Over the past week, after all the clean-up, we realized that the damage caused by the fire was more than we expected," the inn said on Facebook.

As a result, it'll take four to six months to make all the necessary repairs, they said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some of the necessary repairs include fixing windows, roofing, exterior stucco and some ornate woodwork in the main dining area, according to the inn.

The Johnson room and 1902 Tavern are safe and staff are working to reopen with a limited menu as soon as possible.

Local

us department of justice 42 mins ago

Stratford Man Sentenced for Sexually Exploiting Children: Officials

covid-19 in connecticut 1 hour ago

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to 14.19%

The Lighthouse Inn was originally opened in 1902 and was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1996.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Londonnew london fire departmentLighthouse Innhistoric inninn fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us