Historic Lighthouse Inn Will be Closed for Several Months After Fire

The historic Lighthouse Inn announced Friday that they expect to remain closed for several months after a fire took place there earlier this month.

The blaze broke out a couple of days before Mother's Day and the New London inn hasn't been open since.

"Over the past week, after all the clean-up, we realized that the damage caused by the fire was more than we expected," the inn said on Facebook.

As a result, it'll take four to six months to make all the necessary repairs, they said.

Some of the necessary repairs include fixing windows, roofing, exterior stucco and some ornate woodwork in the main dining area, according to the inn.

The Johnson room and 1902 Tavern are safe and staff are working to reopen with a limited menu as soon as possible.

The Lighthouse Inn was originally opened in 1902 and was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1996.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.