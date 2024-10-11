Waterbury

Police searching for driver after hit-and-run that injured 2 young women in Waterbury

Police said a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Two young women were hit by a vehicle in Waterbury on Thursday night and one is in critical condition. Police said the driver who hit them ran from the scene and they are trying to find the person.

Officers responded to Walnut Avenue around 8:05 p.m. after receiving a report of a hit-and-run and they found two women from Waterbury, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old.

They were taken to local hospitals.

Police said the 22-year-old is in critical condition and she has life-threatening injuries. The 21-year-old is in stable condition.

Police are investigating and said the preliminary investigation indicates that a driver hit both women as well as two vehicles, then got out of the vehicle and ran before police arrived.

Police are trying to identify and find the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

