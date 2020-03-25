Hockey Team Throws ‘Birthday Parade’ for Vernon Boy

They came with horns, signs and trumpets, all to wish a little boy in Vernon a very happy birthday.

Sammy Peck celebrated his sixth birthday on Wednesday.

And while the original plan for a party at the hockey rink was canceled due to the pandemic restrictions, his hockey coach came up with a special way to celebrate.

Sammy couldn't have a proper birthday party for the last two years because his mother has been sick.

“I think Sammy’s had a rough go the last couple birthdays with his mom being sick and not being able to have his birthday party this year with COVID. So we decide to do a drive-by birthday party for him. Where all of his friends could get together and make some noise and make some signs for him while keeping everyone’s safety in mind and keeping everyone at a safe distance, but making sure we made a day to celebrate Sammy,” explained hockey coach and party organizer Meghan Soroka.

A smiling Sammy said the birthday parade was a great way to celebrate. His family said they’re grateful for the gesture.

“Thank you so much, we love you. Our family couldn’t get through this hardship without you. It means so much. It really means a lot. Thank you,” Angie Peck, his mother, said.

More than 50 people packed into 14 different cars to wish Sammy a happy birthday.