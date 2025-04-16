Hoda Kotb to be featured guest at Travelers Championship Women's Day Breakfast

Former NBC "Today" anchor Hoda Kotb will be the featured guest at this year's Women's Day Breakfast at the Travelers Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday.

Kotb joined NBC in 1998 as a "Dateline" correspondent before launching the fourth hour of "Today" in 2007.

She took over co-hosting duties alongside Savannah Guthrie in 2018 and remained on the anchor desk until she retired from the show in January. Kotb remains a part of the NBC family and will continue to contribute to "Today" from time to time.

The first Women's Day was held at the Travelers Championship in 2009. Past featured guests include "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl, journalist and author Katie Couric, journalist Norah O'Donnell, and entrepreneur Tory Burch.

The Women's Day Breakfast will take place on Thursday, June 19, at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Details on tickets and additional guests will be released at a later date, according to the tournament.