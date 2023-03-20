Hole in the Wall Gang Camp to Hold Grand Opening of New Building 2 Years After Fire

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford is holding a special grand opening for its newly rebuilt creative complex on Tuesday, more than two years after a fire destroyed the original building.

The fast-moving fire destroyed multiple buildings at the camp including the main building and a smaller adjacent one. Crews were able to save the camp's dining hall and infirmary area.

Investigators later said the fire at the camp was not intentionally set or criminal in nature.

After the fire, the Newman's Own Foundation, Travelers, and the Travelers Championship collectively donated $2 million to help the camp rebuild.

The camp said the new space is designed to support diverse needs including arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking.

The space also features an expanded camp store, a dedicated area for parents and caregivers, a quiet sensory room and a deck for outdoor programming.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988. It is a camp that provides a true summer camp experience for seriously ill children and provides programs for their families.

The camp serves 20,000 kids and their families each year.