Holiday celebration builds up community amongst children of incarcerated parents

Kids from all over the Hartford area rocked at a holiday party that is bringing the community together. Each child at the celebration held on Wednesday shares something in common.

The 11th annual Holiday Celebration put big smiles on small faces. Kids enjoyed rocking to music, enjoying sweet treats, meeting Santa Claus and Heaven Raynor’s favorite part: taking home new toys.

“The presents!” Raynor said.

She has been coming to the party for years with her mom.

“Since I was two years old,” Raynor said.

The 9-year-old shares something in common with every other child in the room: she has a parent who is incarcerated.

“Her dad has been in prison ever since she was born,” Viryen Raynor, Heaven’s mom, said.

It’s a hole in Heaven’s life that she recognizes.

“I feel sad,” she said.

Her entire life, Heaven’s relationship with her dad has largely been through phone calls.

“He can call every day, and that's how he's raising her, basically through the bars,” Viryen Raynor said.

It’s why her mom said a community gathering like the Holiday Celebration means so much to their family.

“It's very exciting because we get to get together with her friends, you know, and family members,” Virye Raynor said. “It's a cool community. It takes a village to raise a kid.”

The party is non-denominational; families of all faiths are welcome.

“We want our children in the community to know that they're not alone,” Giselle Jacobs, Children of Color Organization founder, said.

Jacobs said the party’s main objective is to build up community.

“There are other children in a community who are experiencing what they're experiencing,” Jacobs said. “It’s important that they come together as families to know that there's support out there.”

This year, Heaven once again finds herself in her holiday paradise.