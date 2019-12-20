Holiday Hustle: Travelers and Shoppers Out in Force

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, travelers were staying spirited despite Friday night traffic.

“I-84 was kind of a nightmare,” said Nicole Insolia of New York.

The normal commute mixed in with last-minute Christmas shoppers and people traveling to holiday parties.

“I love the holidays. This is probably my favorite time of year,” said Dimitri Lockhart of New York. He said the congestion was just part of the fun of it all.

“People get so caught up with trying to find a closer parking and then they lose time for shopping,” said Perla Girardo of New Britain at a crowded parking lot in Farmington.

But despite the parking backups, we watched on as the kindness of Christmas played out.

A couple tracked down a fellow shopper after she mistakenly didn’t close her car door, leaving valuables inside.

A merry reminder that there’s more meaning to the chaos leading up to Christmas like Connecticut’s congested roads.

“It was horrendous. It was pretty bad, but to be fair everyone’s out and about and everyone’s trying to get things for their families, so I totally understand,” said Lockhart.

State Police are reminding drivers to ditch all distractions and plan for delays.

They’ll have extra patrols looking for drunk and distracted drivers through the new year.