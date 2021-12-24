Holiday Lights Display in Hartford Closing Early Due to Weather

Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford is closing early because of weather concerns, they announced on Christmas Eve.

The City of Hartford has asked the event to close, they said.

Event officials are asking all guests currently waiting to enter to turn around and visit another day.

Hartford Police are working to provide a safe exit for all guests currently at Goodwin Park.

"We apologize for any disruption this has caused in your holiday celebrations," they said on Facebook.

Earlier in the night, there was a small accident in the park that caused a backup in traffic. It's unknown if this is connected to tonight's closure.