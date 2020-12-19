Hartford

Holiday Meals, Toys to be Given Out in Hartford Today

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is a holiday meal distribution and two toy drive-thru events going on in Hartford on Saturday.

The holiday meal kit distribution is in the Hartford Municipal Parking Lot on Main Street across from Dunkin Donuts Park.

City officials said the Max Cares Foundation is distributing 500 free holiday meals in a no-contact, drive-thru pick-up. One meal kit is available per vehicle. The meals are available while supplies last.

NBC Connecticut

Also going on in Hartford are two toy drive-thru events. The events are happening in two locations. In the north section of the city, it is at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Ridgefield Street and in the south section of the city, it is at the Learning Corridor on Vernon Street.

NBC Connecticut

Children must be present in order to receive toys. A parent or guardian must confirm a Hartford address with a driver's license, a municipal or state ID or a utility bill. The event is first come, first served.

All of the events end at 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

