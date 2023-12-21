Holiday party held in Hartford for those impacted by violence

This is a time of the year to spend time with friends and family. But a holiday celebration on Thursday in Hartford brought together those who share a very different and difficult bond.

The event featured food, music and presents. The joy was contagious - something that has not always been easy since all the families at the event have been impacted by violence.

“This event has been a lifesaver because the first year we were not well at all,” Carmen Rodriguez, of Hartford, said.

Rodriguez lost her son Kennedy Burgess three years ago in a shooting in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Now she’s helping to raise five kids he left behind.

“We need each other’s support. We need each other’s strength because you see what somebody has gone through before you and they are able to stand strong. So it gives you the strength to move forward,” Rodriguez said.

Providing that sense of community is the purpose of Mothers United Against Violence, which also provides wide-ranging services.

They want people to know no matter what caused the pain – from gun to car violence – that they are seen, heard and cared for.

“We are here for them and there is hope for them and there is more hope and joy for them,” Deborah Davis of Mothers United Against Violence said.

“To see these families come from where they were when they were broken and see them now come together and band together and try to make some good for other people that’s a blessing. That’s why we do what we do,” Rev. Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence said.

The ultimate hope is fewer families receive invitations in the future. They believe violence can be reduced through peace and potentially new laws.

“Fingers crossed that works out and that will help our families grieve a little less,” Rodriguez said.

Mothers United Against Violence has been holding the party for several years, but it’s been providing community services for more than two decades.