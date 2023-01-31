DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer

Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the cold case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.

Holly, who lived in Grafton, was visiting her grandparents in Sturbridge with her brother when she was killed in August 1993. Her father saw her heading toward a home to play with puppies there, officials have said, and he reported her missing when she didn't return.

Her body was found in nearby Brimfield on Oct. 23, 1993, in the woods off Five Bridge Road.

The investigation has continued ever since Holly's body was found, and her family has continued to hold out hope that the case would be solved.

The family of Holly Piranen, who was found dead 24 years ago, creates a new tip campaign to help solve her murder.

"It's definitely going to get solved. It's just a matter of time," said Holly's grandmother, Maureen Lemieux, as police and the family launched a campaign to solicit tips in 2017. "We have material that was recovered from the scene, we have DNA from certain people. We have a lot of evidence - we just need that final push."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call state police at -413-505-5946 or 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583), or by texting the word "Solve" to 274637.