Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut.

“It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.

Floroski Nielsen helped the production team spot locations in Simsbury and Bloomfield for the filming last August.

One scene with Banderas was shot in the back of the Simsbury Public Works property.

“They had really specific criteria which we found out, so for one of the scenes they needed an industrial-looking building, which is the second site that we used at the DPW. They wanted a big open construction site this ended up fitting perfectly,” Floroski Nielsen said.

Movie-goers will also see Simsbury’s Old Well Tavern, although hardly recognizable in its Hollywood transformation.

“I heard that they really had to take this iconic restaurant, this historic restaurant in town and redo it,” Morgan Hilyard, Executive Director of the Granby-Simsbury Chamber of Commerce said.

“It’s all Connecticut, I mean everything about it is Connecticut,” Ed Cohen said.

Cohen first met with the film’s producer and got the ball rolling to shoot in Simsbury.

“My kids usually pretty much ho hum everything, they saw the trailer and they said 'we gotta see this,” Cohen said.

The film also features the lobby of Hartford’s Gold Building and a Bloomfield home, bragging rights for the Constitution State showing up on the big screen.

“They were really intrigued by how easy we made it to do business in Simsbury, also there's tax credits that are back so I think that’s amazing for the State of Connecticut,” Floroski Nielsen said.