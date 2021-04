An Easter Sunday mass at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is to take place at sunrise.

The mass begins at 6:15 a.m. and gates will open at 5 a.m.

People who attend are advised to bring folding chairs to sit in. Social distancing and masks will be required.

In the event of inclement weather, the mass will be canceled.

The mass will also be livestreamed here for anyone who wishes to watch virtually.