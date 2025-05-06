Shelton

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy in Shelton to close after academic year

By Angela Fortuna

A catholic school in Shelton announced that they're closing at the end of the school year.

In a statement, Holy Trinity Catholic Academy said they will close effective June 30 due to declining enrollment and a projected budget shortfall.

"Despite our shared efforts and the tremendous commitment of our faculty, staff and families, we have been unable to reach the benchmarks needed to sustain operations," the statement reads.

Board of Directors Chair Jason Perillo and Superintendent of Schools Stacie Stueber said they are deeply saddened "for our own families and for future families who will never come to know the HTCA community."

The decision comes after careful consideration by the Board of Directors, the Diocese of Bridgeport and school leadership.

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy has been open since 2017. They're a pre-K through 8 school.

School officials said they are committed to helping families identify other Catholic school options for their children.

They also said they're offering support to employees who will be out of a job.

