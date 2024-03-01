holyoke

Holyoke police seek 14-year-old girl missing since August

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, say 14-year-old Carmen Greene was last seen Aug. 23, 2023; they added she might be in the area of Hartford, Connecticut

Holyoke Police Department

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said Friday that they are looking for a teenage girl who has not been seen since the summer.

Carmen Greene, 14, has been missing from the Holyoke area since Aug. 23, 2023, police said.

Authorities did not release a physical description of Greene, but they shared a photo of her.

Police noted that she could be in the area of Hartford, Connecticut.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-322-6900. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 413-533-8477 or texting 274637.

