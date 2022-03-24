Home Energy Assistance Still Available

When Mariel Rodriguez received her home heating bill this week, she was surprised to see the charge was nearly $500.

"I'm broke," said Rodriguez, reacting to the bill. "That's too much!"

Rodriguez, who lives in Norwich, is not alone. With rising fuel costs, home fuel companies say customers are struggling to pay.

"The cost is almost doubled what it was a year ago. It is very difficult," said David Spurgas, who owns Viking Fuel in Norwich.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Spurgas said they are usually very busy this time of year, but they are hearing from customers who are putting off their deliveries because of the cost of fuel. It's why his team is constantly referring people to the state's energy assistance program, he said.

"Every chance we get," said Spurgas.

The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program is open now at community action agencies across the state for applications through May. Homeowners and renters may apply. The assistance helps pay for a household's primary heating source.

The CEAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and more people are now eligible to receive the income-based assistance. The state has also waived the requirement for a liquid asset test in order to streamline the process.

According to Rep. Joe Courtney's office, approximately 105,700 households are expected to receive the benefits this year. In 2021, 73,200 Connecticut households received the benefits.

"There is more help people can get and they need it, with what has happened to the price of home heating oil in the last month," said Courtney.

According to the Department of Social Services, benefits are available to households with incomes up to sixty percent of the state median income. You can check eligibility here.

The Thames Valley Council for Community Action (TVCCA), the community action agency that oversees the energy program for the Norwich region, has received 8,900 applications this year.

"There is help out there. We want to make sure that households are aware," said Zach St. John, the assistant director of the energy program for TVCCA. "You can heat your home with up to $4,800 worth of fuel."

You can apply here. People are also encouraged to contact the community action agency that serves their town.

After receiving her latest oil bill, Rodriguez said she will be looking into the program.

"Because it helps with the money," said Rodriguez.