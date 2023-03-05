Home in New London Damaged by Gunshots

Police are investigating after a home in New London was damaged by gunshots on Saturday.

Officers were called to Ocean Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. after getting a report of a physical fight and gunshots being fired.

At the scene, police said they found evidence supporting the initial report and a home nearby was damaged from the gunshots.

Members of the Investigative Services Division collected evidence, processed the scene and canvassed the area.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.