Police are investigating a home invasion in Enfield and they are searching for three people believed to be responsible.

Enfield police said a family reported a home invasion and three people fled in a car.

State police located the vehicle and the suspects fled again, according to police.

No one was hurt and no one has been taken into custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are investigating.