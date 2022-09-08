Homecoming for 60 CT National Guard Members Following Year-Long Deployment

Crowds patiently waited on Thursday at the Connecticut National Guard’s Windsor Locks Readiness Center to welcome home 60 service members.

The 142nd Area Support Medical Company returned back to the Nutmeg state after a year-long deployment to Poland, where the unit provided medical care.

“I love serving my country, I love being with my unit but it's great to be with my family, too,” said CT National Guard member Brenna Courtney.

Governor Ned Lamont joined the dozens of families and friends to welcome the service men and women.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Welcome back, thank you for everything you do, your family is so excited to see you,” Lamont said.

The Courtney family was very proud of their daughter Brenna and thankful she made it back home safely.

“We missed her, and we were really happy for her because she was doing something she really loved to do and she’s always wanted to do,” said Veronica Courtney from Ridgefield.

Four-year-old Mateo Marchand held up a sign to welcome home his dad.

“There was definitely nights where I was missing him, talking over the phone was great, thankfully we have that today, but it’s not the same as getting to hold him, seeing him grow up,” said CT National Guard member Zachary Marchand.