Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to give Coast Guard Academy commencement keynote address today

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London today.

The 144th Coast Guard Academy Commencement Exercises are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Noem, the former Governor of South Dakota, was nominated to be Homeland Security Secretary by President Donald Trump.

“It will be an honor to speak at the United States Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony and celebrate the class of 2025,” Noem said in a release. “We will be welcoming these new officers at a critical moment in the history of the branch and our country."

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden, gave the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy commencement last year.