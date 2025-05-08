New London

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to give Coast Guard Academy commencement keynote address

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies In House Hearing
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, the Coast Guard announced Thursday.

The 144th Coast Guard Academy Comencement Excercises are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on May 21.

Noem, the former Governor of South Dakota, was nominated to be Homeland Security Secretary by President Donald Trump.

“It will be an honor to speak at the United States Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony and celebrate the class of 2025,” Noem said in a release. “We will be welcoming these new officers at a critical moment in the history of the branch and our country."

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden, gave the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy commencement last year.

New London
