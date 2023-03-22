Homeless Man's Death Being Investigated as a Homicide in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police say a man was found dead in a garage Tuesday and it's now believed that he was murdered.

The police department said they were called to the 900 block of Clinton Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday after getting reports of suspicious activity in the area.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man laying inside a garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, appears to be homeless and he hasn't yet been identified, according to police. He's described as being 5-foot-4 with straight black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his death, he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants, according to authorities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined that the man died of blunt injuries to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling their anonymous tip line at 203-576-TIPS.