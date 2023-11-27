Homeowner fights off armed attacker during home invasion in Bridgeport: police

A homeowner fought off an armed attacker during a home invasion in Bridgeport over the weekend, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue on Sunday shortly before 7 a.m. after getting reports of an armed home invasion and attempted robbery.

Investigators said the 37-year-old homeowner was able to fight off the attacker, who had a gun.

The suspect fled the home, entered an SUV that was parked nearby and fled the area.

Authorities describe the suspect as a thin male wearing a ski mask. He is about 5-foot 7-inches tall.

Police believe the suspect specifically targeted the 37-year-old man at his home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Damien Csech at (203) 581-5205 or the Bridgeport Police tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.