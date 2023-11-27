Bridgeport

Homeowner fights off armed attacker during home invasion in Bridgeport: police

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A homeowner fought off an armed attacker during a home invasion in Bridgeport over the weekend, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue on Sunday shortly before 7 a.m. after getting reports of an armed home invasion and attempted robbery.

Investigators said the 37-year-old homeowner was able to fight off the attacker, who had a gun.

The suspect fled the home, entered an SUV that was parked nearby and fled the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities describe the suspect as a thin male wearing a ski mask. He is about 5-foot 7-inches tall.

Police believe the suspect specifically targeted the 37-year-old man at his home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Damien Csech at (203) 581-5205 or the Bridgeport Police tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Local

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Rain moves out, mild start to new workweek

New London 11 hours ago

Shooting involving police officer under investigation in New London

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us