Homeowner uses security camera to help police capture burglary suspect in Westport

A homeowner used their security camera to help police capture a burglary suspect in Westport early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Riverside Avenue around 2:40 a.m. for a report from an out-of-town homeowner that there was an unknown man in his home.

The homeowner reported seeing the man in his home through his Blink security system. He was able to provide officers with real-time updates.

Once officers were in the area, they surrounded the home and found an unlocked, sliding glass door.

According to police, the 52-year-old male suspect, unintentionally made himself visible on the third-floor balcony and quickly retreated into the home.

Westport officers, a Connecticut State Police trooper and K9 and Norwalk officer and K9 entered the home and found the suspect hiding in a closet, police said.

Authorities said the man had jewelry in his possession, which was later identified as being stolen from the home.

He is facing charges including burglary and larceny. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

