Homeowners Advised to Not Confront Vehicle Burglary Suspects in Fairfield

Police are advising homeowners in Fairfield to not confront anyone who is attempting to break into their vehicles after multiple recent incidents.

According to police, the most recent incident happened early Saturday morning when a homeowner in the Reef Road area was confronted by someone attempting to break into his vehicle.

After attempting to identify the suspects, authorities said a gunshot was heard and a shell casing was later found in the road.

Investigators believe one of the suspects fired one round, however, it's unclear if it was at the homeowner. The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored SUV or crossover-type vehicle. The suspect is described as a young, thin male.

No injuries were reported.

Police are advising homeowners to prioritize their personal safety by avoiding direct confrontation.

Residents are urged to call 911 as soon as they notice any suspicious activity, including someone attempting to break into vehicles.

When reporting the incident, officers say be prepared to provide any important details such as the location, a physical description of the person or people involved and any other additional relevant information.