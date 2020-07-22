Torrington

Homes Evacuated Due to Propane Leak in Torrington

Several homes on Silver Brook Lane in Torrington have been evacuated after a propane leak at one of the houses.

Torrington firefighters were called to the home just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday after a 500-gallon underground propane tank was damaged by a trailer and began to leak, according to fire officials.

The leak was not able to be plugged or repaired, they said.

Waterbury firefighters responded to the scene with its Regional Hazmat team. They will conduct a flaring operation to burn off the remaining propane in the tank, according to Torrington fire officials. That process will create a large controlled flame. The entire process is expected to take 5 or 6 hours.

Torrington
