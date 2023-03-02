Homes Needed for Cats, Dogs Before Animal Shelter in Monroe Closes

The SPCA Animal Shelter in Monroe is closing in May and needs to find homes for all the cats and dogs in its care before the shelter closes.

The shelter, which was previously known as Animal Adoption Network, will close on May 6 and is looking for homes for around 18 dogs and 14 cats in its care before then.

The shelter has operated for more than 20 years and a news release from the SPCA of Connecticut said financial constraints have made it impossible to continue operations at the property at 359 Spring Hill Road in Monroe and it is under foreclosure.

It is going to auction on May 6 and all animals must be removed from the property by that date, according to the SPCA.

“We are doing everything we can to find these deserving dogs and cats a home, but we desperately need help!,” a spokesperson for the shelter said in a news release.

Visit spcact.org to see the adoptable animals.

To schedule a meet and greet, call the SPCA at 475-290-8525 or email spcaofctmonroe@gmail.com.