Monroe

Homes Needed for Cats, Dogs Before Animal Shelter in Monroe Closes

Cat and dog playing outdoors, lying on their backs
Storyblocks

The SPCA Animal Shelter in Monroe is closing in May and needs to find homes for all the cats and dogs in its care before the shelter closes.

The shelter, which was previously known as Animal Adoption Network, will close on May 6 and is looking for homes for around 18 dogs and 14 cats in its care before then.

The shelter has operated for more than 20 years and a news release from the SPCA of Connecticut said financial constraints have made it impossible to continue operations at the property at 359 Spring Hill Road in Monroe and it is under foreclosure.

It is going to auction on May 6 and all animals must be removed from the property by that date, according to the SPCA.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We are doing everything we can to find these deserving dogs and cats a home, but we desperately need help!,” a spokesperson for the shelter said in a news release.

Visit spcact.org to see the adoptable animals.

Local

food insecurity 3 hours ago

Food Banks Prepare for Increased Demand Following End to Supplement SNAP Benefits

connecticut weather 4 hours ago

High of 50 Thursday; Wintry Mix to Move in Friday Night

To schedule a meet and greet, call the SPCA at 475-290-8525 or email spcaofctmonroe@gmail.com.

This article tagged under:

Monroe
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us