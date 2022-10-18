Homes Needed for Dogs Remaining at Middlebury Rescue That Is Closing

Homes are needed for dogs that remain at a Middlebury animal rescue that will be closing in less than a month.

The Brass City Rescue Alliance expects to close around Nov. 15 until May due to medical circumstances of staff members.

Jennifer Humphrey, president and CEO of Brass City Rescue Alliance, said closing is a difficult decision. She had cancer earlier this year, now needs surgery and said several of her team members are dealing with medical issues of their own.

Several dogs have found homes, but the animal rescue still needs to find homes for some dogs.

Midnight

Midnight is a 9-month-old male puppy.

"This guy truly believes everyone was put on the earth to be his buddy. He’s a hard player and loves playing in the dog park with his friends. He would be a bit much for a dog who didn’t appreciate his puppy antics and in your face style of play. In those cases, he is corrected and listens to human correction pretty well. He’s not always the best listener of dog correction. He’s still young and has much to learn. He’s smart, though, and up for the challenge of learning," the post from the Brass City Rescue Alliance says.

Get information about Midnight or apply to adopt him here.

Dave

Dave is 11 months old. He is a mixed breed and Brass City Rescue Alliance says he is a class clown.

"Dave wakes up happy and ready to take on the world every day. He loves to play in the water and romp in the dog park with his dog friends. He's also very treat motivated. This boy could be taught anything with his desire to please you. We have yet to find one thing that Dave doesn't like, or is afraid of. If you asked him, there's no doubt he would tell you he is living his best life. We are so excited for this special boy to realize that there truly is a much better life out there for him. the post from Brass City Rescue Alliance says.

Get information or apply to adopt him here.

Vader

Vader is a 6-year-old Husky/American Staffordshire Terrier.

"He’s super happy and photogenic, loves to play with us in the yard. He’s great in the car and decent on a leash. Vader would be best in a home with kids ages 13+ and no current pets. He did have a Great Dane girlfriend that he lived with but he hasn’t shown well with other females we’ve introduced him to. Vader is very affectionate and likes bones. We’d prefer a fenced yard for him so he can cut loose and stretch his legs," a post from Brass City Rescue Alliance says.

Learn more about Vader or apply to adopt him here.

