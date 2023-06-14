Homicide, crash under investigation in Hartford

Police are investigating a homicide and related crash in Hartford on Wednesday morning.
Authorities said the homicide investigation is on Brook Street.
That homicide is related to a crash at the intersection of High Street and Walnut Street.
Investigators have not released any other details.
