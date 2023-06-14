Hartford

Homicide, crash under investigation in Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a homicide and related crash in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the homicide investigation is on Brook Street.

That homicide is related to a crash at the intersection of High Street and Walnut Street.

Investigators have not released any other details.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
