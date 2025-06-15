18-year-old shot, homicide investigation now underway in New Haven: police

A homicide investigation is underway on Tilton Street in New Haven on Sunday.

Police say the investigation stems from the death of an 18-year-old male.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Neighbors tell NBC Connecticut they heard gunshots. Police confirm the man who died was shot.

New Haven police say the shooting took place just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police have been seen putting clothing into a brown evidence bag. They've also placed multiple evidence markers on the roadway.

This is developing story and new information will be added as it becomes available.

Police say A separate non-fatal shooting incident also occurred on Crown Street in New Haven, just minutes before this shooting took place.

That shooting happened inside the parking garage, where police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot.