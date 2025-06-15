18-year-old shot, homicide investigation now underway in New Haven: police

A homicide investigation is underway on Tilton Street in New Haven on Sunday.
Police say the investigation stems from the death of an 18-year-old male.
Neighbors tell NBC Connecticut they heard gunshots. Police confirm the man who died was shot.
New Haven police say the shooting took place just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Police have been seen putting clothing into a brown evidence bag. They've also placed multiple evidence markers on the roadway.
This is developing story and new information will be added as it becomes available.
Police say A separate non-fatal shooting incident also occurred on Crown Street in New Haven, just minutes before this shooting took place.
That shooting happened inside the parking garage, where police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot.