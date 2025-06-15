New Haven

18-year-old shot, homicide investigation now underway in New Haven: police

By Melissa Warner, Bryan Mercer and Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

A homicide investigation is underway on Tilton Street in New Haven on Sunday.

Police say the investigation stems from the death of an 18-year-old male.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Neighbors tell NBC Connecticut they heard gunshots. Police confirm the man who died was shot.

New Haven police say the shooting took place just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police have been seen putting clothing into a brown evidence bag. They've also placed multiple evidence markers on the roadway.

This is developing story and new information will be added as it becomes available.

Local

Housing

Face the Facts: State rep talks about affordable housing provision

politics

Face the Facts: State senator talks about affordable housing, hospital ownership

Police say A separate non-fatal shooting incident also occurred on Crown Street in New Haven, just minutes before this shooting took place.

That shooting happened inside the parking garage, where police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us