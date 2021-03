A man has died after a shooting in Bridgeport Saturday morning.

According to police, a woman called reporting her boyfriend had been shot just after 2 a.m.

When investigators got to the scene, they determined it was a homicide and went on to block off the area of Seaview Avenue.

Officers have not identified the victim's identity or what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.