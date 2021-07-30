Homicide Investigation Underway in Hartford

A man has died and another injured after a shooting in Hartford late Thursday night.

According to officials, at approximately 10:56 p.m., officers were sent to Elliott Street on a Shot Spotter activation.

When investigators arrived on scene, they said they found 24-year-old Angelo Lopez unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lopez was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While on scene, a second man arrived at St. Francis Hospital seeking treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, said police.

Detectives determined that he was also shot on Elliott Street. The second victim has not been identified by officers.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call 860-722-TIPS (8477).