Police ID Man Killed in Hartford Shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Hartford late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Norfolk and Kent streets around 9:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation of shots fired nearby.

When police arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Chan Williams-Bey Sr., suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso in the back of one of the homes.

Lifesaving measures were performed on Williams-Bey until EMS arrived. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Division arrived to the scene and has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Hartford Police at (860) 722-TIPS.

This incident marks the 16th homicide of the year in Hartford.