Homicide Investigation Underway in Waterbury

A man has died after a shooting in Waterbury early Sunday morning and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to North Main Street at Division Street around 5 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found an unoccupied vehicle in the road and evidence of shots fired.

Investigators later determined that a victim from the incident was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital.

The victim, identified as a 26-year-old man from Waterbury, was being treated for a gunshot wound.

He later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.