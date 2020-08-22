Homicide Investigation Underway in Waterbury

A man has died after an overnight shooting in Waterbury Saturday.

Officials were called to Violet Street just after 12 a.m. for a report that someone was shot.

When officers arrived, a crowd was standing around an adult male victim lying on his back in the parking lot of 12 Violet Street. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was unresponsive.

According to police, they located empty cartridge casings on the ground in the area of where the victim was found.

The victim was transported and was later pronounced deceased by a doctor at Saint Mary’s Hospital at 12:52 a.m.

The Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.