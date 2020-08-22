homicide

Homicide Investigation Underway in Waterbury

A man has died after an overnight shooting in Waterbury Saturday.

Officials were called to Violet Street just after 12 a.m. for a report that someone was shot.

When officers arrived, a crowd was standing around an adult male victim lying on his back in the parking lot of 12 Violet Street. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was unresponsive.

Local

US Postal Service 2 hours ago

‘Save the Post Office' Rally to be Held in Hartford

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Another Heat Wave Likely

According to police, they located empty cartridge casings on the ground in the area of where the victim was found.

The victim was transported and was later pronounced deceased by a doctor at Saint Mary’s Hospital at 12:52 a.m.

The Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us