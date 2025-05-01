Branford

Homicide under investigation in Branford

By Angela Fortuna

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Branford Thursday evening.

The police department is responding to Hemlock Road for a reported death that happened around 4 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody and police said there's no threat to the public.

Circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 203-481-4241.

The investigation remains ongoing.

