16-Year-Old Shot and Killed on Martin Street in Hartford

A 16-year-old has died after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Martin Street around 1:10 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said they found a man down on the street. They immediately applied lifesaving measures until firefighters and EMS arrived.

The man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

According to investigators, the man is believed to be 16 years old. His identity has not been released.

Police said they believe the teen was outside on the side walk and the shots came from a vehicle.

Based on the investigation so far, authorities said the teen was clearly targeted and this was not a random act of violence.

Detectives are at the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for part of the morning as the investigation continues.

Police said they will be doing a door to door canvas, are checking for private video and will be using C4 cameras to help.

This homicide marks the 28th homicide of the year in Hartford.

Anyone with information can contact police at (860) 722-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.