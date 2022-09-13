Hartford

Man Dies After Shooting, Crash in Hartford: PD

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds.

While heading to the scene, police said they got a call from a neighbor about a car crashing into multiple parked vehicles about a block south.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a gunshot victim inside of a vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man was unresponsive on scene, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

According to investigators, it is possible that the man was shot inside of his vehicle, fled the scene and then crashed.

Investigators are working to check cameras in the area for information and hope it can help them identify a suspect.

Local

first alert weather 24 mins ago

Tracking Potentially Strong to Severe Storms Today

Waterbury 44 mins ago

Trial for Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Begins in Waterbury Today

Police are asking the public for help. Anyone with information can call (860) 722-TIPS. Information can be given anonymously.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us