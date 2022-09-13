Man Dies After Shooting, Crash in Hartford: PD

Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds.

While heading to the scene, police said they got a call from a neighbor about a car crashing into multiple parked vehicles about a block south.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a gunshot victim inside of a vehicle.

The man was unresponsive on scene, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

According to investigators, it is possible that the man was shot inside of his vehicle, fled the scene and then crashed.

Investigators are working to check cameras in the area for information and hope it can help them identify a suspect.

Police are asking the public for help. Anyone with information can call (860) 722-TIPS. Information can be given anonymously.