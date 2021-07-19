Hartford

Police ID Man Killed in Hartford Shooting

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Hartford on Monday and the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to Irving Street after getting a report of a body on the side of a home, possibly suffering from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they said they found 21-year-old Brian Oliver, of Hartford. He was later pronounced dead, they added.

Investigators have blocked off a section of the street with police tape as they continue to look for evidence of gunfire.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything should contact the Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

