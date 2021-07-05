Homicides Up Nearly 25% Statewide Compared to This Time Last Year

NBC Connecticut has obtained new numbers from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) that show a rising murder rate across Connecticut.
Compared to this time last year, homicides are up nearly 25% statewide and the fiscal year numbers are even higher than that.
The OCME said this is a national issue and many jurisdictions around the country are facing similar increases.
Below is a breakdown of the number of homicides in the first six months of each year:
- 2018: 53
- 2019: 56
- 2020: 66
- 2021: 83
Below is a breakdown of the number of homicides during the fiscal year which lasts from July 1 of a given year to June 30 of the following year:
- 2011: 137
- 2012: 129
- 2013: 142
- 2014: 102
- 2015: 111
- 2016: 115
- 2017: 103
- 2018: 122
- 2019: 101
- 2020: 132
- 2021: 174