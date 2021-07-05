connecticut homicides

Homicides Up Nearly 25% Statewide Compared to This Time Last Year

NBC Connecticut has obtained new numbers from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) that show a rising murder rate across Connecticut.

Compared to this time last year, homicides are up nearly 25% statewide and the fiscal year numbers are even higher than that.

The OCME said this is a national issue and many jurisdictions around the country are facing similar increases.

Below is a breakdown of the number of homicides in the first six months of each year:

  • 2018: 53
  • 2019: 56
  • 2020: 66
  • 2021: 83
Below is a breakdown of the number of homicides during the fiscal year which lasts from July 1 of a given year to June 30 of the following year:

  • 2011: 137
  • 2012: 129
  • 2013: 142
  • 2014: 102
  • 2015: 111
  • 2016: 115
  • 2017: 103
  • 2018: 122
  • 2019: 101
  • 2020: 132
  • 2021: 174
