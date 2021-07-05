Homicides Up Nearly 25% Statewide Compared to This Time Last Year

NBC Connecticut has obtained new numbers from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) that show a rising murder rate across Connecticut.

Compared to this time last year, homicides are up nearly 25% statewide and the fiscal year numbers are even higher than that.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The OCME said this is a national issue and many jurisdictions around the country are facing similar increases.

Below is a breakdown of the number of homicides in the first six months of each year:

2018: 53

2019: 56

2020: 66

2021: 83

Below is a breakdown of the number of homicides during the fiscal year which lasts from July 1 of a given year to June 30 of the following year: