Honor Connor: Simsbury walk sparks important conversations around the holidays

A chance to bring people together the Saturday after Thanksgiving means everything to the Johnson family.

It’s to honor their son, brother and friend, Connor Johnson, in a way that helps families connect and check in with one another.

“My dream is millions of walkers on the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Scott Johnson, executive director of the Honor Connor Walk and Talk for Hope, said.

The Johnson family has spent the Saturday after Thanksgiving the same way for four years now.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Saturday take a walk and talk with friends about the stuff that really matters,” Scott said.

He is a founding member of the Honor Connor Walk. Connor is his son.

“He was very sensitive, loving, compassionate, cared about everyone, but he struggled,” Scott said.

Connor lost his son to suicide back in 2016. The walk and talk, now in its fourth year and totally free to participate, is about honoring Connor’s legacy.

“He always wanted to help others who were struggling with mental health issues, addiction issues,” Scott said.

In just four years, they have amassed thousands of participants spread out all over the globe for virtual walks, or right at the Simsbury meadows walking with Connor’s family.

Walkers get cards with questions and topics meant to spark meaningful conversations.

“Have real impactful conversations, you show someone you really care and talk about it, it makes a big difference in their life,” Scott said.

Experts believe this concept is a solid one around the holidays.

“Being together in person definitely helps, not to say you shouldn’t always check in if you’re apart,” Charlotte Schwarz with the Yale School of Medicine said.

Schwarz loved the concept of the walk, saying the conversations are important this time of year.

“If you are lucky enough to be together with family, I think it’s a great time to keep that communication open,” she said.

Johnson sees the walk continuing to grow, hoping more and more families continue to come out and participate, or register to walk virtually and bring the concept to their area.

The family has also launched the “Dinks-giving” pickleball tournament in Simsbury, at the new Dill Dinkers pickleball facility. It's a three-day event and the proceeds go directly to the Honor Connor cause.

He sees pickleball as another tremendous avenue to have conversations and support overall health.

“Physical health, social health and mental health,” he said of the support the sport offers.

Scott sees the walk continuing to grow in various ways, hoping more and more families come out each year.

It’s a holiday tradition that helps the family heal, and they hope it will inspire and help millions someday as it continues to grow.

“We miss him, we love him, and we are honoring him every day with honor Connor,” Scott said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.