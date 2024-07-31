Hop Brook Lake swimming area still closed due to high levels of blue-green algae

The swimming area at Hop Brook Lake in Middlebury will remain closed until further notice after authorities confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in the water.

Officials from the New England district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attributed the lake closure to "the potential for toxins to be present" due to "extremely high levels" of blue-green algae detected in the lake.

Authorities shuttered the swimming area in early July following a period of heavy rainfall, noting a historical correlation between increased rainfall and water quality issues.

Unsafe water quality levels and the possible presence of blue-green algae led officials to extend the precautionary closure twice before tests confirmed the extent of the contamination.

Blue-green algae — officially, cyanobacteria — can "look like foam, scum, mats, or paint on the surface of the water" and can cause a range of mild to serious illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities advised visitors not to touch, enter, ingest or expose their pets to the lake water until further notice.

Pets or humans exposed to the water should immediately wash the contacted area with clean water, officials said.

The majority of the Hop Brook Lake recreation area will remain open for picnicking, hiking and other recreation activities until Sept. 8.