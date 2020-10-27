‘Hope is What Keeps Me Going:' Family of George Floyd Speaks to Quinnipiac University Community

Demonstrations in Connecticut and across the county have hoped to bring about change and they've already inspired a family that has been through so much.

“I saw the love that was pouring. It was overwhelming but it was gratifying,” said Angela Harrelson.

On Tuesday, Harrelson and Selwyn Jones joined a virtual program at Quinnipiac University.

They are the aunt and uncle of George Floyd, who they describe as a gentle giant.

“You’re talking about someone who’d give you their last dollar. And you’re also talking about a person that took his last breath in the street of Minneapolis, Minnesota because of racism, hatred,” said Jones.

Protests erupted nationwide after video captured the death of the 46-year-old in May.

A police officer is now charged with murdering Floyd, who the family calls Perry.

“For eight minutes and 46 seconds he pleaded for his life. I know he was probably in pain. He was in terror. I can’t even imagine what he was feeling pleading for help,” said Harrelson.

The family is now taking their message across the country calling for equality and systemic change.

They’re dedicated to making a difference and believe younger generations will be critical to make it happen.

“This is the biggest Civil Rights Movement ever, ever. If we ever had an opportunity to make a change this is it,” said Jones.

“If I don’t have that hope then it’s like me saying Perry died in vain. Hope is what keeps me going,” said Harrelson.

Those leading the talk say a common question raised was what can people do to help fight for social justice.

We’re told the answer is educate, protest and organize.